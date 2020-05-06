Tel Aviv floats plan to allow restaurants to reopen by mid-May

The Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality puts forward a plan to allow restaurants to reopen by next weekend.

Among the city’s proposals are single-use menus, hand sanitizer bottles at every table and extensive cleaning regimens.

In a letter to Prime Minister Netanyahu, Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai says restaurants are “important partners” in the city’s economic and social life.

“We’re doing everything in our power to help, by means of exemptions from fees and other tools, but these aren’t enough. Rescuing the [restaurant] industry of hundreds of thousands of workers is in the hands of the government,” Channel 13 news quotes the letter as saying.

Israel has begun reopening large sectors of the economy, but the government has yet to give a projected date for when restaurants can reopen.