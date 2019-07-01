Thousands continue to protest cop’s killing of Ethiopian teen

Thousands of protesters continue to demonstrate in Kiryat Haim, a neighborhood of Haifa, over the deadly shooting on Sunday of a local Ethiopian-Israeli teenager by an off-duty cop.

Protests are also taking place near Bilu Junction near the southern city of Ashdod, where police closed parts of Route 40, after protesters marched onto the road.

Solomon Tekah, 19, was killed by the officer after the latter apparently intervened in a scuffle between teenagers.

The officer claims to have been in mortal danger when he fired. Some eyewitnesses have said otherwise.

The officer, who has not been identified, as the investigation is underway, was suspended for 15 days, with top police officials promising a transparent investigation.