Yair Golan posts satirical video accusing PM of using ‘NAZA’ film to distract from his Oct. 7 failures

Yair Golan, chair of the left-wing Democrats party, posts a satirical video suggesting that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is treating the controversy over the documentary ‘NAZA’ like the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attack.

The video then accuses Netanyahu of using the ‘NAZA’ controversy to distract from his own failures surrounding the October 7 onslaught.

‘NAZA’ is a documentary by Israeli directors Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor that alleges that Israel killed civilians with AI-powered strikes. Though few in Israel have seen the full film, which is not in wide release, the IDF has denied claims made in its promotional materials and a broad range of politicians, including allies of Golan, have harshly condemned it.

Golan’s video notably does not explicitly condemn the film — though he captions the video with the text “I condemn.” But it draws a satirical parallel between the Venice Film Festival, where the documentary won an award, and the October 7 attack.

“Israel was hit hard,” a voiceover says against photos of Szor and Abraham and the festival. “There are many hard questions that must be asked.”

אני מגנה. pic.twitter.com/6afPzG1XXQ — Yair Golan – יאיר גולן (@YairGolan1) September 15, 2026

“Who is funding the Venice Festival with suitcases of money?” it goes on to ask, a reference to the suitcases of cash from Qatar that were transferred to Hamas with Netanyahu’s approval.

It then asks, “Did the prime minister receive a warning about the Venice Festival?” That is a reference to a recent report that Netanyahu was warned of the October 7 attack days ahead of time and did not act on it, an allegation Netanyahu has vehemently denied.

“There’s no doubt: The Venice Festival catastrophe is the worst catastrophe to happen to the Jewish people since the Holocaust,” the video says.

It then adds, referring to Netanyahu, “He wants us to talk about anything except for his debacle,” going on to accuse Netanyahu of being responsible for letting the October 7 attack happen.

Netanyahu has tried over the past couple of days to tie Golan to the film. Fifteen minutes before Golan posted the video, Netanyahu said in his own post on X, “Outrageous: Yair Golan and his party members refuse to condemn the defamatory film about heroic IDF soldiers.”