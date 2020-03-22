Teens record Mendelssohn on phones after virus cancels gig
A clever conductor at the Thelma Yellin High School of the Arts uses technology to save part of his students’ canceled event
Jessica Steinberg covers the Sabra scene from south to north and back to the center.
השבוע היו אמורים להתקיים קונצרטי האביב של מגמת המוסיקה הקלאסית בתיכון לאמנויות ע"ש תלמה ילין. לצערנו הרב, כמו כל אירועי התרבות בארץ ובעולם, גם הקונצרטים שלנו בוטלו 😔 ביאושי הרב החלטתי לעשות ניסוי קטן וביקשתי מכל ילדי המקהלה והתזמורת, המאוכזבים והמבודדים, שיקליטו ויצלמו את עצמם שרים/מנגנים את תפקידם ביצירה המרכזית של הקונצרט: תהילים מב׳ ״כאייל תערוג על אפיקי מים" מאת פליקס מנדלסון (אגב, בדיוק אותה יצירה שהתבטלה לנו כשהייתי אני תלמיד בבית הספר במלחמת המפרץ...) אז הנה, תוצאת הצילום וההקלטה של מאה ילדים מופלאים ומאה סמארטפונים - לפניכם! תודות רבות לעושים במלאכה: למרכז המגמה משה אהרונוב, למנצח התזמורת גיא פדר, ליונתן קורילן (תלמיד י"ב! 👑) על ההפקה, לירון אלדמע על עריכת הסאונד המטורפת של 100 ערוצים ממאה טלפונים (!!!) למעיין פרנקו ויואל קולינר על עריכת הוידאו המצויינת ואחרונים חביבים לתלמידים המדהימים שלנו 🤎 מאחל לכולנו שנפגש בימים יפים ומשמחים יותר, עם בריאות שלמה, פרנסה טובה לכולם והרבה מוסיקה טובה וחיה, במהרה בימינו אמן! 🎶♥️🍷🙏🏻😷תלמה ילין, תיכון ארצי לאומנויות / Thelma Yellin, High School of the Artsמוזמנים לשתף:https://youtu.be/wq-YwxRBIQ8פורסם על ידי Yishai Steckler ב- יום שלישי, 24 במרץ 2020
When his students’ spring concert was canceled because of the coronavirus, a teacher at the Thelma Yellin High School of the Arts in Givatayim decided to get creative.
Yishai Steckler, a conductor who teaches at Thelma Yellin and was once a student there himself, asked all the students in the choir and orchestra to record themselves singing and playing their parts in the central part of the concert, Psalm 42 by Felix Mendelssohn.
(It was, wrote Steckler, the same piece that was canceled when he was a student at Thelma Yellin during the 1991 Gulf War.)
“This is the result of the recording of 100 fantastic kids and 100 smartphones,” wrote Steckler on Facebook.
He thanked everyone involved in creating the 1:45 recording, including the choir conductor, one of the 12th grade students who handled the production, a friend who edited the sound of the 100 phones.
Steckler completed his post with wishes to meet soon during happier times, with full health, sufficient income, and much good, live music.
A few days earlier, the Jerusalem Street Orchestra, a local chamber music orchestra that aims to make classical music accessible to new audiences, got together virtually to play Mozart from their separately isolated spaces.
דווקא בתקופה הזו, כשכולנו בבית, הרצון שלנו לנגן לכם חזק מתמיד, אז הכנו לכם את מה שהתאפשר במסגרת המגבלות.מתגעגעים ומחכים בקוצר רוח לפגוש אתכם ברחובות, במוסכים, בבניינים ובאולמות.הרבה בריאות!תודה ליובל עמית – הקלטות והפקה מוסיקלית על המיקס, ולCuliner Creative Circle על עריכת הוידאו.Especially now, when we are all at our homes, we are even more eager to play for you, so we have made what is possible within the limitations. We miss you and can't wait to see you at our concerts in the streets, garages, buildings, and halls of Jerusalem.Wishing you all good health!
פורסם על ידי תזמורת הרחוב הירושלמית Jerusalem Street Orchestra ב- יום ראשון, 22 במרץ 2020
comments