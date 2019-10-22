East Jerusalem man seriously injured by Molotov cocktail thrown at police

A passerby was seriously injured overnight Monday-Tuesday after his car caught fire when it was hit by a Molotov cocktail thrown at police in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya, the Israel Police said in a statement Tuesday.

Officers pulled the man from the burning vehicle and took him to the hospital in a patrol car.

A policeman was also lightly injured as he helped drag the man out of the car, and was treated at the scene.

The incident happened as security forces clashed with rioters in Issawiya.

Police entered the neighborhood in force after receiving reports of Molotov cocktails thrown at vehicles traveling on the Jerusalem-Ma’ale Adumim highway, which runs adjacent to the neighborhood.

Rioters had also attacked officers already stationed in Issawiya, the statement said.

Eight people were arrested in the disturbances, during which rioters threw Molotov cocktails and rocks at security forces and targeted them with firecrackers, police said.