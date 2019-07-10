At special IAEA meeting, US urges world to reject Iran’s ‘nuclear extortion’

The United States is admonishing world powers seeking to preserve a deal with Iran on its atomic program not to give in to “nuclear extortion” from Tehran.

The US requested the special board meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency after Iran announced last week that it had exceeded the amount of low-enriched uranium it is allowed to stockpile under limitations set in the 2015 nuclear deal. Since then, it also announced it has started enriching uranium past the 3.67% purity allowed, to 4.5%, and IAEA inspectors verified both developments.

Jackie Wolcott, the US ambassador to international organizations in Vienna, tells Iran and others in the room that Washington was open to “negotiation without preconditions” on a new nuclear deal, and that “the only path to sanctions relief is through such negotiations, not nuclear extortion.

“We are committed to denying Iran the benefits it seeks from these most recent provocations,” she says. “It is imperative that this misbehavior not be rewarded, for if it is, Iran’s demands and provocations will only escalate.”

— AP