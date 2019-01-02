Austrian Jews criticize concert invitation to Palestinian official

The Austrian Jewish community criticizes the country’s foreign minister for inviting prominent Palestinian official Hanan Ashrawi to Vienna’s prestigious New Year’s concert.

On January 1, Karin Kneissl said it was her “sincere pleasure to welcome the Palestinians’ voice of reason” and her husband Emile Ashrawi to the concert, which is annually performed by the Vienna Philharmonic.

During her stay in the Austrian capital, Ashrawi, a Christian and a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, gave an interview in which she called Israel an “occupying power” that “enslaves” the Palestinians. She also criticized the Austrian government for its pro-Israel course.

“Why does one have to give such a platform to a hater of Israel? Hanan Ashrawi used her invitation to Vienna to once again demonize Israel,” says Oskar Deutsch, the head of Austria’s Jewish community.

“Both Israelis and Palestinians suffer from this Palestinian leadership. What Mrs. Ashrawi calls a pro-Israel position is certainly more pro-Palestinian than the terror-promoting policy of Fatah and Hamas,” Deutsch writes on his Facebook account.

— Raphael Ahren