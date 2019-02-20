Balloon cluster carrying cardboard model drone discovered near Gaza border

President Reuven Rivlin is praising French President Emmanuel Macron for his commitment to eradicating anti-Semitism amid a spate in anti-Jewish hate crimes in France.

“Mr. President, times like these demand clear and strong leadership,” Rivlin writes in what his office describes as an “urgent letter” to his French counterpart. “Your actions, as well as your words, show how seriously you take the issue of anti-Semitism,” he says.

The letter comes a day after thousands rallied in Paris and other French cities against a spate of attacks against Jewish communities and individuals, including most recently the spray-painting of swastikas on some 80 gravestones at a Paris cemetery late Monday.

Rivlin in his letter thanks Macron for visiting the cemetery yesterday.

“I am writing, both personally and on behalf of the State of Israel, to express my appreciation to you for visiting the Jewish cemetery at Quatzenheim and the Holocaust memorial in Paris yesterday,” he wrote.