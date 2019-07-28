Ben Gvir: PM doing everything he can for Otzma Yehudit to be in right-wing union

Otzma Yehudit member Itamar Ben Gvir says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is doing everything possible to include the extremist party in an electoral alliance of national-religious factions.

In an interview with the Ynet news site, Ben Gvir accuses Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich of preventing Otzma Yehdit from again teaming up with the Union of Right-Wing Parties.

“Bezalel’s plan was to keep us small and then in the end come and tell me to take another unrealistic spot [on the electoral slate], like they did the previous time,” he says.

“The prime minister is doing everything in his powers to create tie-ups. He is the responsible grownup on the ground, Smotrich a little less,” Ben Gvir adds.