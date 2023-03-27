Constitution committee opens ahead of vote to send judicial appointments bill to plenum

Despite unprecedented, night-long protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s firing of the defense minister for calling to pause their plan to remake judicial power, and reports the premier will bow to considerable pressure and pause the legislative march, the coalition continues to advance bills this morning.

The Knesset’s Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee opens, planning to vote to send a judicial overhaul bill for its final Knesset votes.

If passed, it would give the coalition power to make key judicial appointments.

At 10am, the Knesset plenum is scheduled to reopen, to approve Supreme Court critic David Amsalem as a second minister in the Justice ministry.

It’s unclear how the Likud MK will split responsibility with Justice Minister Yariv Levin.

The Knesset will also pass a law that lets hospital administrators block people bringing in leavened food during the upcoming Passover holiday.