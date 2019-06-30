Israel frees Palestinian Authority’s minister for Jerusalem affairs

Israel releases the Palestinian Authority minister for Jerusalem affairs from custody after questioning him over claims he organized activities in the city in violation of Israeli rules, his lawyer says.

Palestinian minister for Jerusalem affairs Fadi al-Hadami had been arrested in his East Jerusalem home early this morning and taken for questioning, with a police spokesman saying he had been involved in unspecified “activities in Jerusalem.”

His lawyer Mohannad Jbara says the arrest was due to recent activities that have included accompanying Chile’s president during a visit to Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque complex.

Jbara says Hadami was released this afternoon.

