Likud said seeking government with up to 36 ministers

Clips shared on social media show the funerals of some of the victims of the coronavirus in Brooklyn, New York.

In one video, the children of Rabbi Zevi Halberstam are seen crying over his grave, while wearing protective masks. Halberstam, 43, was survived by his wife and six children. A fund for his family has raised over $228,000.

מצמרר וכואב לצפיה: קדיש של יתומים זכים על קברו הטרי של אביהם הרב מרדכי זאב הלברשטאם ז"ל קורבן הקורונה. אלו שליגלגו על ההוראות ואלו הבודדים השאננים. אנא תפסיקו לשחק בחיי אדם! pic.twitter.com/4eNBAMexnJ — בעריש פילמר B.Filmer (@berifilmer) March 29, 2020

Another video shared by Abby Stein shows the long list of victims lined up at a Brooklyn Jewish funeral home.