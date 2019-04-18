Litzman digs in over refusal to OK Liberman’s conscription law demand

The condition of the El Al flight attendant who contracted measles has deteriorated and she is now in an isolated intensive care unit with suspected brain damage, Hebrew media reports.

The unidentified woman, 43, was admitted to a hospital in March, two weeks ago after contracting measles on a flight from New York. Her conditioned has worsened and she is suffering from meningoencephalitis, a condition that simultaneously resembles both meningitis, which is an infection or inflammation of the meninges, and encephalitis, which is an infection or inflammation of the brain.

The flight attendant was on El AL flight 002 from John F. Kennedy Airport to Tel Aviv on March 26 and landed in Israel a day later.