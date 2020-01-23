Rivlin: Anti-Semitism a malignant disease that dismantles peoples and countries

Speaking first at the Yad Vashem event, President Reuven Rivlin thanks world leaders in attendance “for your commitment to remembering the Shoah, for your commitment to the citizens of the world, to those who believe in the dignity of man.”

He says democracy must not be taken for granted.

The Jewish people know that “if we do not remember then history can be repeated.”

He says anti-Semitism “does not only stop with Jews. Racism and anti-Semitism is a malignant disease that dismantles peoples and countries, and no democracy and no society is immune to that.”

He adds that Israel is not a compensation for the Holocaust… It was established because it is our homeland.” Israel “is no longer a victim. We will always defend ourselves and our people.”