Telegrass founder greeted with cheers as court orders his remand

The founder of a virtual marijuana marketplace who police have accused of heading a criminal organization is greeted by cheering supporters as he is brought before a court following his extradition to Israel.

Amos Dov Silver was taken into custody after arriving early Sunday morning in Israel from Ukraine, where he was arrested in March at the request of Israeli police.

Silver, who is accused of founding and running the Telegrass application, briefly escaped from police on Friday as he was brought to the airport in Ukraine to be extradited, but was caught a day later.

Brought into the Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court for a remand hearing, supporters give Silver a standing ovation, with some chanting his name.

The court ordered Silver be remanded for 12 days after police requested 15, with the judge saying he was a flight risk.

Silver was largely silent in response to reporters’ questions. Turning to one of his police escorts, he said, “the day will come when I’ll tell them everything.”