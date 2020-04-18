Ministers said fuming after health officials issue new rules before cabinet okay

Cabinet ministers were incensed Saturday by the announcement of detailed new public guidelines and eased restrictions prior to the cabinet voting on them or even being properly informed about them, according to several reports.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the removal of some of the limitations put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, alongside the directors of the health and finance ministries.

But, as he has done on several previous occasions throughout the crisis, Netanyahu made the announcement before ministers were asked to vote on them and approve them. A vote was to happen overnight, but even after the press conference was over, Channel 12 reported, ministers were told that no time had yet been set out for their deliberations.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

And the Health Ministry appeared to particularly anger cabinet members by releasing a brochure to the public explaining the new rules, which they had not yet approved. The brochure was sent on the ministry’s Telegram channel at 9:45 p.m. At 10:30 p.m. the message was deleted, and replaced by the statement: “The Health Ministry stresses that instructions to the public will be fully released and detailed after the cabinet discussion.”

Kan news reported that Environmental Protection Minister Ze’ev Elkin wrote on ministers’ Whatsapp group: “The Health Ministry is making a mockery of the cabinet.”

Several outlets, including Channel 12 and the Ynet news site, published angry messages from the group.

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich commented: “I’m not even sure why we need a cabinet meeting if everything’s been decided and released.” He went on: “We’re not obligated to what the Health Ministry published. That’s their suggestion but the authority and the responsibility is ours.”

Elkin responded: “But the media and the public have already been given decisions.”

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan added: “I value and respect the Health Ministry director general and the positions he presents to the public but the responsibility for setting rules is ours as the cabinet and so is the need to give answers to the public.”

He said there were several elements of the new guidelines he did not agree with, including restrictions he believed could be removed, and vowed to argue that fact when the cabinet convened.

Ynet quoted one unnamed minister as complaining: “We’re not a rubber stamp.”

The new guidelines as announced by the premier will include a return to work of some employees in the manufacturing and service industries, albeit under various restrictions, as well as the reopening of certain stores.

Sports activities will be allowed in pairs, up to 500 meters from home, while outdoor prayers will once again be allowed in groups of up to 10 — “a minyan” — with two meters between worshipers.

They will also see a relaunch of special education programs for groups of up to three children, and allow kids from three families to be looked after by a single day-carer.

Shopping malls, restaurants, toy shops, beauty and hair salons and clothing stores were to stay closed at this time. The public was instructed to remain within 100 meters of their home unless for permitted activities.