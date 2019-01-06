Pink Floyd cover band defies Roger Waters pressure and plays in Israel

A Pink Floyd cover band ultimately defied pressure from the frontman of the original band, Roger Waters, to boycott the Jewish state, playing to a packed crowd in Tel Aviv on Saturday night.

The on-again, off-again UK Pink Floyd Experience concert followed an intense campaign by the notorious anti-Israel activist against the group, who eventually managed to perform the concert without actually playing any of Water’s music.

To achieve this they had a little help from an Israeli Pink Floyd tribute band “Echoes,” who played all the Waters’ songs; 10 of the 19 tracks performed in the concert.

Some reviewers said the addition of “Echoes” even helped the concert, with one calling them “fresher.”

“To the delight of the crowd they were even better than the English group,” said the review on the Mako entertainment site.

But to be fair, “Echoes” did play the more popular Pink Floyd songs from the “Dark Side of the Moon,” “Wish You Were Here,” and “the Wall.” UK Pink Floyd Experience were left to play the songs from the albums recorded after Waters left in 1985.

The musical contortions came after the UK group previously scrapped three planned performances following heavy boycott pressure from the singer and vocal proponent of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement only to be persuaded by the promoter to reinstate the concerts.

“I used this thing called words,” said Ziv Rubinstein, a musician and promoter at EGOEast Productions. “I used the ammunition that Mr. Waters uses, which is his words.”

Last month, Waters set his protest in motion, writing a viciously anti-Israel post on Facebook and publicizing the personal phone numbers of members of the tribute band. The band members of UK Pink Floyd Experience ended up taking down their Facebook page and canceling their planned performances in Israel.

Rubinstein and other members of the EGOEast team later met with each of the tribute band members, he said.

“We convinced them,” he said. “I found myself doing diplomacy for Israel, but it wasn’t political. This isn’t politics. We’re musicians and you have to separate music and politics. I told them that the audiences come out because they love the music, and not because of any one person’s politics.”

Rubinstein said he spent an entire week with the band, working to convince them to reinstate their performances in Israel.

“They wanted to come,” he said. “They’ve been here before, but they were scared. They were threatened by Mr. Waters.”

“We are obliged to fulfill our contractual obligation to perform in Israel in January 2019. However, we have changed our set and will perform a one-off special concert together with Israeli Pink Floyd Tribute Band “Echoes,” the band said in a statement on its website.

“We deeply regret the upset caused by all of this, it was far from our intention to stir up all this anger and hatred, when the opposite was what was intended. In hindsight, it was very naive to think our motives would not be misunderstood and misrepresented. Profits from this trip will go to the charity UNICEF.”

The music of Pink Floyd, Rubinstein said, is beloved in Israel, despite the machinations of its creator Waters.

“It’s the music and the love of music, and that’s much bigger than the man himself. The creation is bigger than him. For the meantime, we’re the winners.”

Waters had penned a post on Facebook lambasting the group’s latest plans. “To sing my songs in front of segregated audiences in Israel, and contribute to the cultural whitewashing of the racist and apartheid government of that country, would be an act of unconscionable malice and disrespect,” he wrote.

“The people you intend to entertain are executing their neighbor’s children, shooting them down in cold blood every day.”

Waters is known for publicly harassing artists scheduled to visit Israel or perform there as part of a campaign by the BDS movement — Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions — which calls on musicians to shun Israel.

In September some 140 artists, including Waters, called for a boycott of the Eurovision Song Contest, which is to be held in Israel next year.

Having previously defended Waters from accusations of anti-Semitism, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) in 2013 said “anti-Semitic conspiracy theories” have “seeped into the totality” of the former Pink Floyd frontman’s views.

The ADL was responding to comments Water made in an interview with Counterpunch magazine comparing Israeli treatment of the Palestinians to Nazi Germany. “Judging by his remarks, Roger Waters has absorbed classic anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, and these have now seeped into the totality of his views,” Abraham H. Foxman, the then national director of the ADL, told The Times of Israel at the time. “His comments about Jews and Israel have gotten progressively worse over time. It started with anti-Israel invective, and has now morphed into conspiratorial anti-Semitism.” Added Foxman: “How sad that a creative genius could become so perverted by his own narrow-minded bigotry.”

In the interview, Waters remarked, regarding the Palestinians, that the “parallels with what went on in the ’30s in Germany are so crushingly obvious.”