UK party leader to boycott state dinner for Trump over Gaza war

A UK opposition party leader announced Wednesday that he will boycott a banquet thrown by King Charles during Donald Trump’s state visit to Britain next month over the US president’s stance on the war in Gaza.

Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey said he wants to send a “strong message” by declining the invitation to the lavish dinner.

Trump is due to visit the UK from September 17 to 19 for an unprecedented second state visit, which will include a banquet thrown in his honor by the king.

“I feel a responsibility to do whatever I can to ensure the people in Gaza are not forgotten during the pomp and ceremony,” Davey, leader of the third-largest party in parliament, wrote in The Guardian on Wednesday.

“Boycotting the state banquet is not something I ever wanted to do, but I believe it is the only way I can send a message to both Trump and [UK Prime Minister Keir] Starmer that they cannot close their eyes and wish this away,” he added.

“I have come to the conclusion that on this occasion I must refuse.”

The opposition Conservative party criticized the decision as “an act of deep disrespect.”

But Davey told BBC Radio 4 on Thursday “no disrespect is meant to the king.”

Starmer presented the personal invitation from Charles to a delighted Trump during a visit to Washington in February.

The US leader’s 2019 state visit, during his first term, was marred by large protests, and demonstrations are already planned for the forthcoming trip.

Several politicians, including then-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, also boycotted Trump’s state dinner at Buckingham Palace in 2019.

The UK has grown increasingly critical of Israel since Starmer came into office. The prime minister said earlier this month that London will recognize a Palestinian state if Israel does not agree to a truce in its war with Hamas.

While Israel decried the move as a “reward for Hamas,” the British leader stressed that the recognition of a Palestinian state did not amount to recognizing the terror group as a legitimate state actor.

“Hamas are a terrorist organization responsible for the October 7 atrocities. They must never be rewarded. We have been unequivocal in our condemnation of those evil attacks, and our support for the right of the State of Israel to self-defense,” the government statement read.

“Hamas must immediately release all the hostages, sign up to an immediate ceasefire, accept that they will play no part in the government of Gaza, and commit to disarmament,” it added.

Starmer had joined France in its commitment to recognize a Palestinian state this fall at the UN General Assembly, in a bid to resuscitate the two-state solution, viewed as increasingly unviable in recent years.

Canada and Australia have announced similar plans, and New Zealand has said it is considering recognition as well.