Video shows the moment rocket hits Kiryat Gat, badly injuring 80-year-old woman

Security footage released Saturday showed the moment a rocket hit the southern city of Kiryat Gat, seriously injuring an 80-year-old woman.

Alegria Ben-Naqan was in serious condition after a rocket hit Kiryat Gat, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) northeast of the Gaza Strip.

In the footage, the woman can be seen trying to hurry for shelter toward a bus stop as the siren begins to wail, but is knocked to the floor by the blast when the rocket lands just meters away from her.

She was treated by medics at the scene and taken to the hospital with severe head injuries as well as shrapnel wounds. She was said to be in stable condition.

המתיחות בדרום | תיעוד ממצלמות המוקד העירוני בקרית גת ברגע הפגיעה, שבו נפצעה האישה בת ה-80 @bokeralmog pic.twitter.com/X94tf6utVX — החדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) May 4, 2019

Her son, Ari Ben-Naqan, told Channel 13 news that he had suggested he drive her mother but she insisted on leaving the house and walking.

The army said 220 rockets were fired at Israel from Gaza on Saturday. In addition to the woman from Kiryat Gat, a man was in moderate condition after a rocket hit the coastal city of Ashkelon.

The military said it attacked some 120 targets in the Gaza Strip after hundreds of rockets and mortar shells were fired at southern Israel throughout the day, and that it was prepared to continue conducting airstrikes if the attacks from the Strip continue.

According to the IDF, it targeted bases and facilities controlled by the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror groups throughout the Strip, including an Islamic Jihad cross-border attack tunnel.

The military says it also destroyed an underground Hamas rocket production facility.

“This facility is unique in its manufacturing capabilities and is a key capability of the group to produce rockets in the Strip,” the army said.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry said three Palestinians were killed in the Israeli strikes, including a baby and mother.

Earlier, the IDF said it believed five-six members of terror groups were killed in the strikes on Gaza.