Foreign Ministry ‘regrets’ return of border lands to Jordan

The Foreign Ministry expresses regret over the return of the Naharayim and Tzofar border enclaves to Jordan after the expiration of Israel’s 25-year lease to the lands.

“Israel regrets the Jordanian decision to bring these special arrangements to an end,” it says in a statement.

At Naharayim in the Jordan Valley, the ministry says Jordan will continue to respect Israeli private property rights there, “as stipulated in the peace agreement between the countries.

“Concerning Tzofar, the Jordanian government will allow Israeli farmers to harvest what they planted in the enclave, before the expiration of the special arrangements.”