Knesset committee chief says NIS 80b rescue package not enough

The head of the Knesset committee overseeing the country’s response to the coronavirus crisis says an NIS 80 billion rescue package for the economy is not nearly enough.

“This is a preliminary plan, with some parts still missing clear details. And yet even now it’s clear that to actually address the crisis we will need a much broader plan and likewise a shift in the accepted budgetary approach,” Ofer Shelah of the opposition Yesh Atid party says in a statement following a Knesset discussion on the plan.

He calls for officials to take “unorthodox measures” given the size of the crisis and urges the government to make it safer for banks to extend credit to hurting consumers.