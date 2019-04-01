Rivlin meets Trudeau, thanks him for standing up to BDS, anti-Semitism

President Reuven Rivlin holds a working meeting with Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau.
Ahead of the meeting Rivlin thanked Trudeau for his strong stance against boycotts of Israel and anti-Semitism.
He also spoke of Iran’s regional influence in the Middle East and said “the world cannot allow Iran” to build “a Shiite axis in Iran, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen.”
President Reuven Rivlin with Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Mark Neiman/GPO)
He called for “concerted international pressure and targeted military action whenever needed” to prevent Tehran from achieving this.
