Rivlin meets Trudeau, thanks him for standing up to BDS, anti-Semitism
Hamas prisoners said threatening major hunger strike over conditions

Ismail Haniyeh said to warn UN envoy that growing tensions between inmates in Israeli jails and their guards could lead to conflict between the terror group and Jerusalem

By TOI staff Today, 2:24 pm 1 Edit
The entrance to the Ofer Prison Ofer near Jerusalem, on April 20, 2017 (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

The Times of Israel liveblogged Monday’s events as they happened.

Live updates (closed)
9:14 pm

President Reuven Rivlin holds a working meeting with Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau.

Ahead of the meeting Rivlin thanked Trudeau for his strong stance against boycotts of Israel and anti-Semitism.

He also spoke of Iran’s regional influence in the Middle East and said “the world cannot allow Iran” to build “a Shiite axis in Iran, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen.”

President Reuven Rivlin with Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Mark Neiman/GPO)

He called for “concerted international pressure and targeted military action whenever needed” to prevent Tehran from achieving this.