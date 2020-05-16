Tel Aviv mayor says ‘no choice’ but to reopen restaurants

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai calls for the reopening of eateries, saying the 50,000 restaurant and cafe workers in the city need to get back to work.

“To me, it’s not a question of whether it’s possible to open restaurants or not. Sometimes there’s no choice,” he tells Channel 12 news.

Under the current regulations, restaurants may offer takeout and deliveries, but cannot serve patrons on the premises.

Huldai’s comments came after Tel Aviv hamburger joint Susu and Sons set up tables on the sidewalk for customers to eat takeaway food, pointing to the problems caused by regulations that permit them to eat on an adjacent bench but not a table supplied by the eatery.

Numerous other restaurants across Israel also did this today, according to Channel 13 news.