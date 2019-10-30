Ohio man who threatened Jewish Community Center to remain in custody

An Ohio man facing federal charges for making threats against the Youngstown Jewish Community Center in a video posted on social media will remain in custody, a federal judge ruled.

The Jewish community is not safe from James Reardon of New Middletown, Ohio, US District Court for the Northern District of Ohio Judge Patricia Gaughan ruled on Tuesday.

Reardon, 20, will remain in Mahoning County jail, the Youngstown NBC affiliate WFMJ reported.

Reardon was indicted last month on two counts in US District Court for using a firearm while making threats against the Youngstown JCC. He pleaded not guilty in August to charges of telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing in municipal court in Struthers, near Youngstown.

A video posted on Instagram in mid-August showed Reardon shooting an assault rifle accompanied by the sounds of sirens and screams. Under the video, Reardon added the caption “Police identify shooter of Youngstown Jewish Family Center as local white nationalist Seamus O’Rearedon,” one of his pseudonyms. The Youngstown JCC was tagged in the post.

A search of his home found assault weapons, extra ammunition and a gas mask, as well as anti-Semitic and white nationalist propaganda. He attended the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.