Daily Briefing Feb. 11: Day 128 – Who knew? Deep under UNRWA’s Gaza HQ, a Hamas data hub

A subterranean data center — complete with an electrical room, industrial battery power banks and living quarters for Hamas terrorists operating the computer servers — was discovered beneath the Gaza Strip headquarters of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, the controversial aid organization UNRWA. Is it possible UNRWA was kept in the dark?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told the IDF to evacuate the 1.3 million Palestinians currently sheltering in Rafah, the next goal in the IDF’s ongoing ground campaign. Where are they meant to go?

For two days in a row, huge barrages of rockets came from Lebanon late last week. What were these strikes in retaliation to?

The IDF has presented its investigation into the death of hostage Yossi Sharabi in the Gaza Strip to his family. We hear conclusions and also information regarding two other hostages.

A Bedouin Israeli who crossed into the Gaza Strip in 2016 and joined the Hamas terror group has been indicted after IDF troops detained him in December as he was trying to cross back into Israel, the Justice Ministry revealed on Friday. Fabian fills us in.

