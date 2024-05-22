Daily Briefing May 22: Day 229 – Trio of countries to recognize Palestine. Why now?

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

It is day 229 of the war with Hamas. Zman Yisrael editor Biranit Goren and diplomatic reporter Lazar Berman join host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

The leaders of Norway, Ireland and Spain announced Wednesday that their countries will recognize a Palestinian state within days, sparking a diplomatic row with Israel. Berman dives in.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged for the first time on Tuesday that Israel might not be willing to embrace a normalization deal with Saudi Arabia if it means agreeing to clear progress toward a Palestinian state. Goren and Berman weigh in on whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be open to such a deal, and if so, under which US president?

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi on Tuesday night backtracked on his order to confiscate Associated Press news agency equipment in southern Israel that was broadcasting a live feed of adjacent northern Gaza and said the equipment would be returned. Goren explains what happened here and tries to make some sense of it.

Discussed articles include:

Norway, Ireland, Spain move to recognize Palestinian state, drawing Israeli fury

Blinken acknowledges Israel may reject Saudi deal if pathway to Palestinian state required

US indicates initial satisfaction with changes to Israeli military plans for Rafah

Karhi reverses decision to seize AP equipment that broadcasts live feed of Gaza

Brief block of AP live feed shows how ambiguity in law can restrict war coverage

THOSE WE HAVE LOST: Civilians and soldiers killed in Hamas’s onslaught on Israel

THOSE WE ARE MISSING: The hostages and victims whose fate is still unknown

