Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 6, 2026
Islamic State claims attack that killed Iraqi policeman in Kirkuk
The Islamic State claims responsibility for an attack a day earlier that killed an Iraqi federal policeman and wounded others southwest of the oil-rich city of Kirkuk.
The attack was the first reported assault by Islamic State terrorists on Iraqi security forces since US forces completed their withdrawal from Iraq on September 30, ending the military mission in the country.
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