Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Islamic State claims attack that killed Iraqi policeman in Kirkuk

By Reuters Today, 11:00 pm
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The Islamic State claims responsibility for an attack a day earlier that killed an Iraqi federal policeman and wounded others southwest of the oil-rich city of Kirkuk.

The attack was the first reported assault by Islamic State terrorists on Iraqi security forces since US forces completed their withdrawal from Iraq on ​September 30, ending the military mission in the country.

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