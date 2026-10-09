Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 9, 2026

‘Jews have a prior right over Arabs to everything in this country’: Soldier filmed blocking Palestinians from olive harvest

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 1:59 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

A soldier was filmed preventing Palestinians who arrived to harvest olives this morning in the Birzeit area near Ramallah from reaching their land, saying: “Jews have a prior right over Arabs to everything in this country. This is a Jewish state.”

The soldier adds: “Right now, this is Area C, and Jews are allowed to [harvest olives].”

Rabbis for Human Rights says its activists arrived to assist Palestinian farmers with the olive harvest on their privately owned land in Area C, where no prior coordination with the Civil Administration was required.

Nevertheless, the organization said, soldiers removed the Palestinians and activists from the area and prevented them from harvesting.

The IDF has not yet commented.

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