Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 9, 2026
Kalshi probing suspicious trades tied to Trump’s pick of new press secretary
Prediction market Kalshi has launched an investigation into a series of suspicious trades on its platform about the selection of US President Donald Trump’s new White House press secretary Katie Zacharia, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing a Kalshi spokesperson.
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