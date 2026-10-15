Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 15, 2026

Second worker dies of wounds sustained in Intel plant blast in southern Israel

By ToI Staff and Sharon Wrobel Today, 10:53 am
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Israeli fire and rescue forces at the Intel factory in Kiryat Gat, southern Israel, following an explosion that left three workers seriously injured, October 14, 2026. (Liron Moldovan/Flash90)
Israeli fire and rescue forces at the Intel factory in Kiryat Gat, southern Israel, following an explosion that left three workers seriously injured, October 14, 2026. (Liron Moldovan/Flash90)

A second worker, aged 49, has died of wounds sustained in a blast at the Intel factory in Kiryat Gat yesterday, Soroka Medical Center says.

The worker, along with two others, was seriously injured in the blast, apparently caused by a gas cylinder that exploded at the plant.

All three of the men suffered severe burns from the blast. One succumbed to his wounds hours later.

The third worker injured in the blast, a man in his 20s, remains hospitalized in serious condition, sedated and on a ventilator, Soroka says.

Following the second death, Intel says it is “deeply saddened by the loss of two workers following the tragic incident at our Kiryat Gat site.”

“Our thoughts are with their families, friends and colleagues during this difficult time, and we hope for a full recovery for the third worker who was injured.”

“We continue to cooperate fully with the authorities investigating the incident and remain focused on supporting the families and those affected,” Intel adds.

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