Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Trump says his ‘biggest problem’ is that ‘nobody knows who the hell is running’ Iran

By Reuters 6 October 2026, 11:41 pm
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US President Donald Trump speaks at an event for Anduril Industries, Inc., at Sparrows Point Shipyard, October 6, 2026, in Sparrows Point, Maryland. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
US President Donald Trump speaks at an event for Anduril Industries, Inc., at Sparrows Point Shipyard, October 6, 2026, in Sparrows Point, Maryland. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

US President Donald Trump says the biggest problem for him is that nobody knows who is running Iran.

“Their second group of leaders are gone, and the biggest problem I have is nobody knows who the hell is running the country,” Trump says.

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