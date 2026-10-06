Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 6, 2026
Trump says his ‘biggest problem’ is that ‘nobody knows who the hell is running’ Iran
US President Donald Trump says the biggest problem for him is that nobody knows who is running Iran.
“Their second group of leaders are gone, and the biggest problem I have is nobody knows who the hell is running the country,” Trump says.
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