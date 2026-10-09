Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 9, 2026

Trump says no decision yet on livestreaming execution of Fort Hood terrorist

By AFP Today, 12:50 am
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US President Donald Trump says there has been no decision yet on whether to publicly broadcast the execution of a military base shooter, though he expresses support for carrying out the death penalty by firing squad.

“They are making a determination about that, but he will be killed,” Trump says of plans to livestream the December 3 execution of Nidal Hasan by firing squad. “I really don’t care how he goes, as long as he goes.”

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