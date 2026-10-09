Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 9, 2026
Trump says no decision yet on livestreaming execution of Fort Hood terrorist
US President Donald Trump says there has been no decision yet on whether to publicly broadcast the execution of a military base shooter, though he expresses support for carrying out the death penalty by firing squad.
“They are making a determination about that, but he will be killed,” Trump says of plans to livestream the December 3 execution of Nidal Hasan by firing squad. “I really don’t care how he goes, as long as he goes.”
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