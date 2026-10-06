Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Hosting Israeli delegation in Kyiv, Ukraine’s Zelensky calls for ‘strong relations’ between the countries

By Lazar Berman 6 October 2026, 11:58 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky hosts an Israeli delegation led by Minister Ze'ev Elkin in Kyiv on October 6, 2026. (Screenshot/Presidential Office of Ukraine)
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky hosts an Israeli delegation led by Minister Ze'ev Elkin in Kyiv on October 6, 2026. (Screenshot/Presidential Office of Ukraine)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets in Kyiv with an Israeli delegation headed by Ze’ev Elkin, a minister in the Finance Ministry.

The delegation is in Ukraine to participate in a ceremony marking the 85th anniversary of the Babyn Yar massacre, in which Nazis and their collaborators murdered more than 33,000 Jews in a two-day rampage in 1941.

Writing on Instagram, Zelensky calls for closer ties between Israel and Ukraine.

He stresses that “it was Iran that provided Russia with the technology to produce these jet-powered ‘shaheds,’ and it has used essentially the same kind of weapon to attack Israel.”

Zelensky says that he discussed with Elkin the Iranian threat, “as well as the overall situation in the Middle East.”

“Strong relations between Ukraine and Israel could certainly contribute to our shared security,” he says.

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