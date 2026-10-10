Seven people killed in Russian attack on southern Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia, governor says

Seven people were killed in a Russian attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia this morning, the regional governor says, as rescuers search for more people under the rubble.

Ten others were wounded in the attack, which hit several locations at once in the early hours of Saturday, Governor Mykhailo Semikin says.

The statement comes hours after negotiators for the US, Ukraine and Europe completed six hours of talks in Miami with the aim of reaching agreement on a unified proposal to end the war in Ukraine, according to a person familiar with the talks who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The talks in Miami included US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and delegations from Ukraine as well as representatives from Europe and NATO.

Also on Friday, US President Donald Trump lifted sanctions on Russia fuel and said Moscow had agreed to supply diesel to global markets in an effort to lower fuel prices.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky slammed the deal, saying in a statement that “all that money” from the diesel”goes toward the war against people, against Ukraine, against all of us.”

Zelensky also said he believed Kyiv’s negotiators were “simply being used as a smokescreen. And that is certainly not fair.”

According to the anonymous source, the goal of the Miami talks was to reach an agreement in the coming weeks on a proposal that can be presented to Russia in order to seek a breakthrough before the winter.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after a call with Trump that an immediate resumption of peace talks was unlikely because of Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow.