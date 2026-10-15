Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 15, 2026
Houthi attack on presidential palace in Yemen’s Aden kills 4 — government sources
At least four people were killed and 10 more wounded in a Houthi missile attack on the presidential palace in Yemen’s Aden, which also serves as the internationally recognized government’s headquarters, three government military sources tell AFP.
The Iran-backed Houthis are fighting a Saudi-led coalition that supports the internationally recognized government.
Media affiliated with the Iran-backed Houthis said earlier that the group attacked a “headquarters of military operations” at the Al-Maashiq Palace in Aden, the southern city that is the government’s interim capital.
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