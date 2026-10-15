Houthi attack on presidential palace in Yemen’s Aden kills 4 — government sources

At least four people were killed and 10 more wounded in a Houthi missile attack on the presidential palace in Yemen’s Aden, which also serves as the internationally recognized government’s headquarters, three government military sources tell AFP.

The Iran-backed Houthis are fighting a Saudi-led coalition that supports the internationally recognized government.

Media affiliated with the Iran-backed Houthis said earlier that the group attacked a “headquarters of military operations” at the Al-Maashiq Palace in Aden, the southern city that is the government’s interim capital.