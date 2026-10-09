After Nobel win, Netanyahu calls Navi Pillay a ‘bigot’ who spread ‘blood libels’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls Nobel Peace Prize winner Navi Pillay a “bigot” and the prize committee “misguided.”

“The Nobel Prize committee has lost its moral compass,” the Prime Minister’s Office writes in an English-language post on X. “It has awarded its highest honor to a bigot who built her career around inventing and propagating blood libels against the one and only Jewish state.”

The post says that Pillay’s “proudest achievement was to legitimize a corrupt prosecutor who turned to her fabrications against Israel, hoping that by joining her bigoted lynch mob, he would beat a rape charge. Karim Khan, who was accused by his own ICC employees of raping and sexually molesting them, used Pillay’s lies to build a fake case against Israel.”

“Now the misguided members of the Nobel Committee are honoring the woman who propagated this demonization of the Jews and this travesty of justice,” the statement adds.