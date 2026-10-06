Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 6, 2026

IDF slams Haredi rioters who thwarted arrest of draft dodger in Modiin

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 10:10 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The IDF says it condemns Haredi rioters who disrupted an attempt by Military Police soldiers to detain a draft dodger last night.

Military Police soldiers were operating in the central city of Modiin as part of “ongoing enforcement activities to enforce the Military Service Law against deserters and draft dodgers,” the IDF says.

The IDF says that during the operation, “a large number of rioters gathered at the scene and acted in an organized manner, intending to disrupt the Military Police’s activities, obstructing the arrest and endangering the soldiers’ safety.”

Israel Police officers arrived at the scene to restore order and disperse the rioters, which followed “resistance and significant disruption of security forces’ activities in the area,” the military says.

“The IDF strongly condemns any attempt to interfere with its soldiers’ activities or harm them while they are lawfully carrying out their duties,” the IDF says, adding that “enforcement activities against deserters and draft dodgers will continue equally and in accordance with the authorities granted to the IDF.”

The police, in a brief statement last night, said that a “large number” of officers were operating at the site of the rioting to safely escort the Military Police soldiers out and restore public order.

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