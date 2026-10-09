Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 9, 2026
Netanyahu hails fresh US sanctions on ICC
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praises the United States for imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC), which has issued a warrant for his arrest over alleged crimes in Gaza.
“The ICC is not a court. It is a political body that poses a mortal threat to law abiding democracies worldwide and to the very idea of national sovereignty,” Netanyahu’s office posts on X.
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