Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 9, 2026

Netanyahu hails fresh US sanctions on ICC 

By AFP Today, 6:40 pm
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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a state memorial ceremony for civilians murdered in the October 7 massacre, marking three years since the Hamas attack, at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, October 5, 2026. (Olivier Fitoussi/POOL)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a state memorial ceremony for civilians murdered in the October 7 massacre, marking three years since the Hamas attack, at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, October 5, 2026. (Olivier Fitoussi/POOL)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praises the United States for imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC), which has issued a warrant for his arrest over alleged crimes in Gaza.

“The ICC is not a court. It is a political body that poses a mortal threat to law abiding democracies worldwide and to the very idea of national sovereignty,” Netanyahu’s office posts on X.

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