Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 9, 2026

Trump says Iran war will ‘be over soon, one way or the other’

Today, 6:53 pm
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US President Donald Trump speaks during a Columbus Day celebration in the East Room of the White House, October 9, 2026, in Washington. (AP/Tom Brenner)
US President Donald Trump speaks during a Columbus Day celebration in the East Room of the White House, October 9, 2026, in Washington. (AP/Tom Brenner)

US President Donald Trump again promises that the war with Iran is going to “be over soon.”

“We stopped Iran from having a nuclear weapon — and the [gas] prices will come tumbling [down] and it’s gonna be over soon, one way or the other,” Trump says during an event at the White House.

“We can do it either way, but it’s very simple — one way or another it’s gonna be over soon,” Trump adds, appearing to reference either a diplomatic or military solution for the months-long conflict.

“They have no military, they have no Navy, they have no air force, they have no anti-aircraft things,” Trump suggests of Iran.

He also promises “big news on that diesel situation” coming up.

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