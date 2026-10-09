Trump says Iran war will ‘be over soon, one way or the other’
US President Donald Trump again promises that the war with Iran is going to “be over soon.”
“We stopped Iran from having a nuclear weapon — and the [gas] prices will come tumbling [down] and it’s gonna be over soon, one way or the other,” Trump says during an event at the White House.
“We can do it either way, but it’s very simple — one way or another it’s gonna be over soon,” Trump adds, appearing to reference either a diplomatic or military solution for the months-long conflict.
“They have no military, they have no Navy, they have no air force, they have no anti-aircraft things,” Trump suggests of Iran.
He also promises “big news on that diesel situation” coming up.
.@POTUS: "We have a big announcement coming up on diesel." ???? pic.twitter.com/q1N2c0uz1x
— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 9, 2026
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