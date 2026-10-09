UK’s Burnham says Green Party’s ‘Zionism is racism’ motion is ‘completely wrong,’ should be rescinded

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has urged Zack Polanski’s Green Party to rescind the “Zionism is racism” motion passed by party members last week, saying it harms ambitions for a two-state solution between the Israelis and Palestinians, UK media reports.

The motion “shouldn’t be supported in any way, shape or form,” says Burnham, calling its passage “completely wrong” and a show of “terrible judgment” by the Green Party.

He says he has urged Polanski, who is Jewish and staunchly anti-Zionist, to announce that the motion “will be reversed and it won’t be Green Party policy.”

“In my view, all political parties in the UK should do everything they can to support the two-state solution,” Burnham adds in remarks to reporters while visiting Berlin.

Burnham has been heavily criticized in Israel for his government’s decision to ban trade with West Bank settlements.

Overnight, Polanski lost a by-election for the parliamentary seat vacated by former leader Keir Starmer to a candidate from Burnham’s Labour Party.