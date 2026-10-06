Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Habima holds reading of play about Hamas hostages Aviva and Keith Siegel

By Jessica Steinberg Today, 10:13 pm
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Jessica Steinberg, The Times of Israel's culture and lifestyles editor, covers the Sabra scene from south to north and back to the center

Actors Moni Moshonov and Sandra Sade perform the reading of a play about former hostages Aviva and Keith Siegel, October 6, 2026. (Jessica Steinberg/Times of Israel)
Actors Moni Moshonov and Sandra Sade perform the reading of a play about former hostages Aviva and Keith Siegel, October 6, 2026. (Jessica Steinberg/Times of Israel)

Former Hamas hostages Aviva and Keith Siegel are portrayed in the new play “Love at the Edge of the Tunnel,” read by veteran actors Moni Moshonov and Sandra Sade, who are also a longtime couple in real life.

The play, part of a memorial project to remember the October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attack, is staged at the Habima National Theater in front of a small, packed audience that gives a standing ovation at the end of the performance.

After the nearly hour-long reading, the Siegels, Moshonov, Sade, project initiator Eytan Schwartz and playwright Michal Aharoni gather onstage.

“When we met Aviva and Keith, we returned home on a cloud because we met people like this; we live in a nation with these kinds of people,” says Sade.

Moshonov adds: “You think about people who were there and aren’t here and it pains the heart. Every opportunity to remember is crucial.”

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