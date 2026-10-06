Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Qatar says US-Iran talks ongoing despite apparent impasse

By AFP Today, 3:03 pm
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DOHA, Qatar — Mediator Qatar says the United States and Iran are still engaged in talks to end the Middle East war, despite an apparent deadlock seven months into the conflict.

The indirect negotiations take account of “the concerns of the various parties,” foreign ministry official Ibrahim Al-Hashmi tells a regular press briefing.

“I can confirm that the talks are continuing and the exchange of messages between different parties are continuing via Qatar and its regional partners,” he says.

“As you know, the scale of this conflict and the magnitude of the price that the whole world is paying require us to put our best efforts to end this immediately through a negotiable solution on the negotiation table,” the official adds.

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