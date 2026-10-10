Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 10, 2026

‘An indelible stain’: Trump unleashes on Norway for not granting him Nobel Peace Prize

By Reuters Today, 5:15 am
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US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Oncenter, October 9, 2026, in Syracuse, New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Oncenter, October 9, 2026, in Syracuse, New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

US President Donald Trump reiterates his complaints about not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, calling it a disgraceful and embarrassing decision that has left a stain on Norway, which hosts the Nobel committee.

Trump unleashes on Norway hours after the committee awarded this year’s prize to Navi Pillay, a former International Criminal Court judge who oversaw a UN report that concluded Israel committed ​genocide in Gaza.

Trump calls Pillay a “mystery person” during a campaign rally in Syracuse, New York. “I never heard of the person. Nobody did.”

Each year of his presidency, Trump has expressed disappointment at his failure to win the prize.

“This is an indelible stain on the country of Norway and those people that made such a disgraceful and embarrassing decision,” Trump says.

He lists a number of conflicts that he claims a role in resolving and says he has helped prevent wars from breaking out between North and South Korea, Japan and North Korea, and China and Taiwan, without providing evidence.

“The Nobel Peace Prize has been forever discredited by a handful of radical ideologues who are anti-democracy and really enemies of civilization. And we will not forget, Norway,” he says.

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