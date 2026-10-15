Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 15, 2026

In historic first, Netanyahu reveals he spoke to Syria’s Sharaa in 2025 after Israel bombed Damascus

By Lazar Berman Today, 4:52 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) at the plenum hall of the Knesset, December 8, 2025. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90); Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa (right) arrives at the General Plenary of Leaders at the COP30 UN Climate Change Conference in Belem, Para State, Brazil, on November 6, 2025. (Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) at the plenum hall of the Knesset, December 8, 2025. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90); Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa (right) arrives at the General Plenary of Leaders at the COP30 UN Climate Change Conference in Belem, Para State, Brazil, on November 6, 2025. (Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reveals that he spoke with Syria’s President Ahmed al-Sharaa shortly after Israel bombed the Syrian Defense Ministry and struck near the presidential palace in Damascus in July 2025.

The announcement is the first report of a conversation between Netanyahu and the Syrian president, who took power in late 2024 after deposing longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad. It may be the first time ever that leaders of Israel and Syria, which have fought multiple wars with each other and do not have diplomatic relations, have spoken directly.

“I picked up the phone to Sharaa,” Netanyahu says at a Likud conference for the Druze community. “It was a very short and very sharp conversation. And the slaughter [of Druze in Syria] stopped.”

Israel said the bombing was meant to protect Druze in southern Syria, amid sectarian conflict in the Druze-majority area of Sweida.

“I will do everything I can to protect our brothers and your brothers,” he tells the conference.

Israel and the Sharaa government have engaged in discussions over a security deal. Syria is demanding the withdrawal of Israeli troops from a buffer zone the IDF has held on the border since Assad’s ouster.

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