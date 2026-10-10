Lebanese president hails Trump’s decision to revoke 41-year-old restrictions on direct US flights

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun says US President Donald Trump’s decision to revoke flight restrictions between Lebanon and the US that were imposed four decades ago was an indication of Washington’s confidence in steps taken by Beirut to address civil aviation safety.

Direct flights between the US and Lebanon were suspended in 1985 by the Reagan administration following the hijacking of TWA Flight 847.

Trump made the surprise announcement that he would allow US carriers to resume direct flights to Lebanon during a visit by Aoun to Washington in July. While Trump ordered the lifting of the restrictions nearly two weeks ago, the decision was publicly announced only today.

The move comes amid US-brokered talks between Israel and Lebanon on issues including the disarmament of Iran’s Lebanese proxy Hezbollah, which has been weakened after two wars with Israel since the Hamas-led onslaught of October 7, 2023.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.