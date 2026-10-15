Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 15, 2026

West Bank car-ramming was hit-and-run after settlers blocked road, officials assess

By Emanuel Fabian 15 October 2026, 11:21 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The car-ramming incident near the West Bank settlement of Ateret is assessed by Israeli security officials to be a hit-and-run and not a terror attack.

A preliminary investigation by the IDF finds that settlers from an illegal outpost in the area were disrupting traffic by attempting to block Palestinian motorists.

One Palestinian driver, while trying to flee the settler roadblock, struck one of the settlers, injuring him. He was taken to a hospital in light-to-moderate condition.

The army says troops and police officers were dispatched to the area after a car struck an Israeli civilian, and that “forces launched a pursuit after the suspect and are establishing roadblocks in the area.”

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