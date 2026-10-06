Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Katz says military on alert ahead of possible Hamas attacks on Oct. 7 anniversary

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 9:47 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

An IDF soldier occupies a military position overlooking the Yellow Line in the central Gaza Strip, May 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
An IDF soldier occupies a military position overlooking the Yellow Line in the central Gaza Strip, May 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Defense Minister Israel Katz says he has instructed the military to “increase its readiness and be prepared for any possible scenario in Gaza” ahead of the third anniversary of Hamas’s October 7 onslaught tomorrow.

Katz cites “intelligence indicating that Hamas intends to try to carry out assaults and attacks against our forces in Gaza on that day.”

In his statement, the defense minister says the IDF must prepare for worst-case scenarios, and “forceful action should be taken in response to any intelligence or warning to thwart any threat, in addition to the forceful activity already being carried out.”

If Israeli forces are harmed, Katz says, “Hamas and the population of Gaza will pay a heavy price, beyond all proportion.”

Last year, on the second anniversary of Hamas’s devastating October 7 onslaught, terrorists in Gaza launched a rocket at the border community of Netiv Ha’asara.

There have been no rockets launched from Gaza that crossed into Israeli territory since then. A rocket launched by terrorists in Gaza in January fell short in the Strip.

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