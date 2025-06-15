Asked at his press conference about the lack of support from Israel’s allies in thwarting Iran’s missile attacks, Netanyahu says, “There is good readiness” to help.

He also says there is support behind the scenes from other allies. He says there is widespread US public support, too, and while there is “a movement” that stresses “America First,” the fact is that the Iranian regime’s prime goal is “Death to America.”

He says, “I can understand ‘America First,’ but [the Iranians] want ‘America Dead.’

“The regime has tried twice to assassinate Trump, “and tried to assassinate me once and apparently a second time,” he says, and “blows up US embassies and has killed and wounded thousands of US troops in Iraq, in Afghanistan… in Beirut… and tried to blow up a restaurant in Washington.”

“It is developing ballistic and intercontinental missiles with the goal of “destroying America’s cities,” he says. It aims to bring New York into range, he says. “The problem is not only [faced by] Tel Aviv. The problem is [faced by] all the cities of Europe. The problem is also [faced by] the United States. Believe me, the leaders well understand this.”

He says that the Iranians intended to give nuclear weapons “to the Houthis and their other proxies, nuclear terror on steroids,” constituting a threat to the entire world.

He says he won’t let the ayatollahs destroy 3,500 years of Jewish history.

“What will be destroyed is their story.” Israel is today setting an example for all of humanity, he says.

He says Israel is waiting for Hamas’s response to Israel’s current stance on the hostages, saying he has given a “wider mandate” to Israel’s negotiators.

“Obviously, if Iran falls, or at least this threat falls, I think it changes the world, but it certainly changes the situation with the [Iranian] proxies in our neighborhood.”

He notes that Trump “shares the goal that Iran will not have nuclear weapons, will not have an enrichment capacity — because if there’s an enrichment capacity, there’s a nuclear capacity — and this goal will be achieved.”

Asked about the justification for hitting Iran’s state broadcasting building earlier today, and whether that exposes Israeli media to potential retaliation, he says Israel is “acting against regime targets…. It’s not a broadcast channel. It’s not a news channel. It’s a tool of a totalitarian regime that hides the true reality from the citizens of Tehran and Iran.”

It’s constructive to block this propaganda channel and to enable Iranians to get true information, he says.

The Iranian leadership underestimates Israel’s resilience, and it tries to hide how weak it is from the Iranian public. “They’re very scared of us, but you know what they’re more scared of? The Iranian people.”