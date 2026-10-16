Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 15, 2026
China says FM told Herzog that Israel should stop ‘forced establishment’ of West Bank settlements
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told President Isaac Herzog that Israel should stop and reverse its “forced establishment” of West Bank settlements, China’s foreign ministry says in a statement.
China has consistently held that the Palestinian question is the greatest historical injustice of this century, Wang told Herzog during a meeting in Azerbaijan, the ministry adds.
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