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China says FM told Herzog that Israel should stop ‘forced establishment’ of West Bank settlements

By Reuters Today, 3:59 am
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Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told President Isaac Herzog that Israel should stop and reverse its “forced establishment” of West Bank settlements, China’s foreign ministry says in a statement.

China has consistently held that the Palestinian question is the greatest historical injustice of this century, Wang told Herzog during a meeting in Azerbaijan, the ministry adds.

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