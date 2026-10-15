Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 15, 2026
Four people, including three children, reported killed in Oregon elementary school schooting
Four people including three children have been killed in a shooting at an elementary school in the northwestern US state of Oregon, US networks report, citing unnamed law enforcement sources.
CBS News says at least three children and one adult were killed at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend. CNN also reports a death toll of three children and one adult.
Police earlier told reporters that there were “multiple victims” including children, and that the shooter was also killed.
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